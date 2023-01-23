Crime

Five ISRO employees killed in car accident in Kerala

According to sources, the incident took place when the car carrying the youths -- all between 24 and 30 years -- collided with a heavy vehicle.

Thiruvananthapuram: Five youths, employed at the ISRO unit here, died in a road accident near Alappuzha early on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place when the car carrying the youths — all between 24 and 30 years — collided with a heavy vehicle.

While four of them died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

The car was completely mangled and the locals, police and Fire force officials had to cut it open to retrieve the passengers at the Ambalapuzha overbridge.

As per information, the now-deceased youths worked at the ISRO unit canteen here and were headed to Alappuzha (home town of one of them) to participate in a temple festival. The other four were from the capital district.

The deceased have been identified as Prasad, Manu, Amal, Sumod and Shijin Das.

