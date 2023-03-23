Crime

Five killed, 8 injured as bus rams into devotees in U’khand

According to sources, the people -- all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district -- had visited the annual Maa Purnagiri fair held at Thuligad, and were waiting for a bus to return.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 March 2023 - 16:39
0 178 Less than a minute
Five killed, 8 injured as bus rams into devotees in U'khand
Five killed, 8 injured as bus rams into devotees in U'khand

Tanakpur: Five devotees were killed and eight others injured when a bus ploughed into a crowd in Thuligad parking area of Uttarakhand’s Champawat district on Thursday.

According to sources, the people — all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district — had visited the annual Maa Purnagiri fair held at Thuligad, and were waiting for a bus to return.

Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to Tanakpur sub-district Hospital, where five of them succumbed to their injuries.

Police are investigating the matter.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 March 2023 - 16:39
0 178 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button