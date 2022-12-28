Crime

Five of a family charred to death

Fire tenders were rushed to the house located in Shahpur village under Kopaganj police circle to douse the flames.

Mau: Five members of a family, including a woman and three minors, died in a house fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said that as per initial report the fire began from a stove.

“An assistance of Rs 4 lakhs will be given per person,” he added.

