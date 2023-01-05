Five shops gutted as massive fire breaks out in Siddipet

Siddipet: Five shops were burnt in a huge fire that broke out in a shop at Siddipet town after midnight on Wednesday. The fire broke out in one shop and spread to the adjoining shops. As a result, five shops were gutted.

As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported as no one was in the shops.

A case has been registered and police are investigating the incident. Short circuit is believed to be the cause behind the fire.