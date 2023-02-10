Four coming to Hyderabad die in a horrific accident

Hyderabad: Four people were killed in a horrific road accident occurred at Tummalur of Maheshwaram in Ranga Reddy district. A DCM truck collided with a car around 1 am on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Keshavu, Srinivas, Yadaya, and Ramaswamy from Veldanda. They were going to Hyderabad from Nagarkurnool in a car. A DCM vehicle hit their car near Tummalur in Maheshwaram mandal. It hit the car with such a force that three people dead on the spot. Fourth one died while being shifted to hospital.

On receipt of information, the Maheshwaram police rushed to the scene of the incident and shifted the bodies to the hospital for a post-mortem. They registered a case in this connection. Overspeeding is believed to be the cause of the accident.