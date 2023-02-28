Crime

Four held for accepting bets on Pakistan Super League

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said that on receiving information about the betting for cricket match, they conducted raid at one villa in Anjuna, North Goa and arrested four people on February 26.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 28 February 2023 - 16:18
Panaji: Goa police has arrested four persons — all residents of Delhi — for allegedly accepting bets for Pakistan Super League cricket match, police said.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said that on receiving information about the betting for cricket match, they conducted raid at one villa in Anjuna, North Goa and arrested four people on February 26.

The accused have been identified as Surinder Swaroop Karla, Rajat Karla, Kashish Karla and Hitesh Kumar Karla — all resident of Adarsh Nagar, North West Delhi.

“They were arrested while accepting bets from customers from Delhi on live cricket match of Pakistan Super League 2023 played between Lahore Qulandars and Peshwar Zalmi held on February 26,” Valsan said.

He said the bets accepted from the customers was rupees three lakhs for the said match. “They were operating gambling activity, a game of chance by using mobiles, all the five mobiles valued at Rs 2,00,000 were attached,” he said.

The case has been registered under section 3 & 4 of Goa Public Gambling 1976 r/w 120-B IPC.

