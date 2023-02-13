Crime

Four killed as balloon seller’s helium cylinder explodes in Bengal’s Jaynagar

Muchiram Mondal (35), the balloon seller, whose helium cylinder exploded, died on spot. The other three, who died in the explosion have been identified -- Shahin Mollah (13), Abir Gazi (8) and Kutubuddin Mistri (35).

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 13 February 2023 - 11:03
0 179 1 minute read
Four killed as balloon seller's helium cylinder explodes in Bengal's Jaynagar
Four killed as balloon seller's helium cylinder explodes in Bengal's Jaynagar

Kolkata: Four persons were killed and ten others severely injured after a helium gas cylinder of a balloon seller exploded at Jaynagar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

The explosion took place at a gathering on Sunday night on the occasion of a fair at Jaynagar.

Two of the four killed in the explosion were minors.

Muchiram Mondal (35), the balloon seller, whose helium cylinder exploded, died on spot. The other three, who died in the explosion have been identified — Shahin Mollah (13), Abir Gazi (8) and Kutubuddin Mistri (35).

Related Articles

A huge police contingent led by the inspector-in-charge of Jaynagar Police Station Rakesh Chakraborty reached the spot immediately. The bodies of the four deceased had been sent for post-mortem,

The injured people were taken to the nearby Baruipur hospital. The condition of some of them was saif to be critical.

The sub-division police officer of Baruipur Atish Biswas said the police are investigating how the explosion had taken place.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 13 February 2023 - 11:03
0 179 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button