Crime

Freak accident: Kerala man dies after coconut hit

The victim was identified as Muneer, 49, who works in Saudi Arabia, but had come home to attend to his father who was unwell and admitted to a hospital near Kozhikode.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 December 2022 - 18:47
0 182 Less than a minute
Freak accident: Kerala man dies after coconut hit
Freak accident: Kerala man dies after coconut hit

Thiruvananthapuram: A man in Kerala’s Kozhikode died on Wednesday after being hit on the head by a coconut falling from a roadside tree, officials said.

The victim was identified as Muneer, 49, who works in Saudi Arabia, but had come home to attend to his father who was unwell and admitted to a hospital near Kozhikode.

On Tuesday after being with his ailing father, Muneer was driving back home on his two-wheeler when the incident occurred.

Even though he was taken to a hospital quickly, he breathed his last early on Wednesday.

Related Articles

Muneer was soon scheduled to return to Saudi Arabia to resume his work.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 December 2022 - 18:47
0 182 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button