Crime
Girl commits suicide in J&K’s Pulwama
Srinagar: A teenage girl on Friday reportedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in J&K's Pulwama district.
Official sources said that the girl allegedly committed suicide by taking some poisonous substance at her residence.
“She was referred to Srinagar from a local hospital, but she finally succumbed. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this incident”, sources said.
Further details were awaited.