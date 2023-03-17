Crime

Girl commits suicide in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A teenage girl on Friday reportedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in J&K's Pulwama district.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 17 March 2023 - 16:40
Official sources said that the girl allegedly committed suicide by taking some poisonous substance at her residence.

“She was referred to Srinagar from a local hospital, but she finally succumbed. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this incident”, sources said.

Further details were awaited.

