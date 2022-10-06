Crime

Girl shoots suicide video; incident sends shockwaves

Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 6 October 2022 - 18:26
The girl befriended a young man on Facebook, after which the girl had to face alleged harassment by her so called lover.

Hyderabad: While making the suicide video, a girl hanged herself to death due to alleged harassment after friendship on Facebook. The incident sent shock waves in the area. 

The incident took place in a village in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh. 

The girl has been identified as Sandhya Rani. In the suicide video, shot by the girl herself before hanging, she told that she was being harassed by youth from  Nallacheruvu Mandal of the same district, and she was taking this extreme step as she was fed up.

The police registered a case in this regard and started searching for the boy. Meanwhile, the police warned against making friends with strangers on Facebook, saying that such friendships can sometimes cost dear.

