Greater Noida: Clash erupts between organisers and entrepreneurs at Expo Mart

Greater Noida: A clash broke out between the organisers and entrepreneurs in the three-day World Startup Mega Convention being organised at the Expo Mart located at Knowledge Park in Greater Noida on Friday.

The entrepreneurs alleged that the organisers had promised that the event would guarantee a huge turn up of investors who would fund their startups. However, they alleged that no leading investor attended the event.

The police reached the spot and pacified the entrepreneurs who demanded their money be returned.

The entrepreneurs also climbed on the stage and created a ruckus.

The entrepreneurs claimed that the organisers had said that the convention would be attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, leading entrepreneurs, enablers, founders, creators, VCs, agencies, marketers, retailers, influencers, designers and investors, among others.

A dealer from Hyderabad said that he bought three passes for Rs 15,000 since they were told that 1,500 investors would attend the programme and that they had been cheated.

The World startup Mega convention will be held till March 26.