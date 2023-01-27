Gujarat: 7 killed in road mishaps in 12 hrs

Crime

In another incident, the same night, a car with Jamnagar registration rammed into a truck from the back side in Rajkot Jamnagar highway, in which three people, including a child, were killed.

Ahmedabad: As many as seven people were killed in four different road accidents in a span of 12 hours in Gujarat.

A hit and run case was reported in Ahmedabad city police Thursday night, in which an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle rider on Thakkarbapa nagar bridge. Deepu Katheria died on the spot. City police has registered a case of negligence driving against the unidentified vehicle, said police sources.

Dhrol Police Station officer said the deceased are identified as Muktaben Girdharbhai, Nayanbhai Devrajbhai and a child.

According to police, early this morning, two people were killed in a hit and run case on Ahmedabad Mehsana highway.

The fourth accident was reported from Banaskantha district’s Tharad taluka in which a motorcycle rider was hit by an unidentified vehicle killing him instantly.

