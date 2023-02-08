Gujarat man tries to flee after stabbing wife, dies in accident

Bhavnagar: A man, who was trying to flee the spot allegedly after stabbing his wife over a domestic quarrel, was killed in a road accident in Ranghola village in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district.

On Tuesday night, Anil Jain stabbed Monika Jain, who succumbed to her injuries at a district hospital.

Complainant Hitesh Dave who is neighbour of the couple said Monica, a teacher in Omkar English Medium School, was stabbed by her husband over a heated argument.

After stabbing Monika with a sharp-edged weapon on head, hands and in the chest, Anil tried to flee, but was killed in an accident, just a km away from the crime scene.

Monika was first rushed to Sihor government hospital, where after primary treatment she was referred to Bhavnagar district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a call about the body lying on the road near the telephone exchange of Ranghola village.

During investigation, it was found that the man, who died in a road accident, was none other than Anil Jain.