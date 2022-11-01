Crime

Gujarat police cracks gang-rape case within hours, arrests four

According to the 23-year-old complainant, on Monday night around 8 p.m, she was walking on the Vadodara-Halol highway service road, when four persons waylaid and gagged her.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 1 November 2022 - 16:46
0 186 1 minute read
Gujarat police cracks gang-rape case within hours, arrests four
Gujarat police cracks gang-rape case within hours, arrests four

Vadodara: The Vadodara rural police cracked a gang-rape case within hours of the crime and arrested all four accused.

According to the 23-year-old complainant, on Monday night around 8 p.m, she was walking on the Vadodara-Halol highway service road, when four persons waylaid and gagged her.

They then dragged her to an isolated place behind the referral hospital and in the bushes and took turns to rape her. After they fled the spot, the girl returned and narrated the ordeal to her parents. A complaint was lodged in the Jarod police station.

Jarod Police station officer said that the moment the survivor approached the police, teams were dispatched to the place of crime. Based on the description by the girl, all four accused, the police arrested all four accused within hours.

Related Articles

Victim has been sent for the medical examination to the Vadodara Government hospital and the accused will undergo a medical test, once their corona report is negative, said officer.

All four accused are from Surat, and one of them is Marathi but speaks Gujarati fluently. They have been arrested on charges of for gang-rape robbery, criminal intimidation, conspiracy.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 1 November 2022 - 16:46
0 186 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button