Gujarat police cracks gang-rape case within hours, arrests four

Vadodara: The Vadodara rural police cracked a gang-rape case within hours of the crime and arrested all four accused.

According to the 23-year-old complainant, on Monday night around 8 p.m, she was walking on the Vadodara-Halol highway service road, when four persons waylaid and gagged her.

They then dragged her to an isolated place behind the referral hospital and in the bushes and took turns to rape her. After they fled the spot, the girl returned and narrated the ordeal to her parents. A complaint was lodged in the Jarod police station.

Jarod Police station officer said that the moment the survivor approached the police, teams were dispatched to the place of crime. Based on the description by the girl, all four accused, the police arrested all four accused within hours.

Victim has been sent for the medical examination to the Vadodara Government hospital and the accused will undergo a medical test, once their corona report is negative, said officer.

All four accused are from Surat, and one of them is Marathi but speaks Gujarati fluently. They have been arrested on charges of for gang-rape robbery, criminal intimidation, conspiracy.