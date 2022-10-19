Crime

Gurugram: Body-in-suitcase mystery cracked, man held for killing wife

The accused had allegedly killed his wife, stuffed her body into a suitcase and dumped it in the bushes near IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 18:45
0 228 1 minute read
Gurugram: Body-in-suitcase mystery cracked, man held for killing wife
Gurugram: Body-in-suitcase mystery cracked, man held for killing wife

Gurugram: A gruesome murder in which a woman was killed and stuffed into a suitcase has been solved with the arrest of her husband.

The accused had allegedly killed his wife, stuffed her body into a suitcase and dumped it in the bushes near IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The incident came to light on Monday evening, when the police recovered the woman’s naked body inside a suitcase with injury marks on her body.

The police throughout the investigation questioned her husband, Rahul and after sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Related Articles

He told the police that he along with his wife Priyanka used to live in a rented accommodation in Sahraul village of Gurugram. The duo had a love marriage a year and a half ago.

“The accused confessed that his wife used to demand a TV and sometimes a mobile phone while his salary is Rs 12,000 only. He failed to fulfil her demands and in a fit of rage on the intervening night of 16/17 October he strangled her and dumped the body near IFFCO Chowk and fled the spot,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

After the murder, the accused tried to destroy the evidence by scratching the tattoo of his name from the hand of the woman, he said.

The police have registered a case of murder under relevant sections of the IPC at the Sector-17/18 police station.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 18:45
0 228 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button