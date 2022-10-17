Gurugram: Woman’s naked body stuffed in suitcase found

Gurugram: The naked body of a woman aged 20-25 was found stuffed inside a suitcase near IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the body is fresh and it seems that the woman was murdered somewhere else and later her body dumped here.

The body was found at around 4.00 p.m. on Monday after the information was given by an auto-driver to the police control room. The body was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase.

Following the information, a team from the concerned police station, and crime branch along with a forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence.

“In connection with the matter, an FIR has been registered and the body has been shifted to the mortuary. We are trying to establish identity of the woman. Further probe is underway,” Deepak Saharan, DCP (West) said.

The DCP said the police will scan CCTV footage of the nearby location to identify the accused. Necessary help will also be taken from the cyber crime cell and crime branch to investigate the case.