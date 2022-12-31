Crime

Gym owner shot dead by unknown assailants in East Delhi

The incident took place on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Agrawal.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 December 2022 - 16:38
0 198 1 minute read
Gym owner shot dead by unknown assailants in East Delhi
Gym owner shot dead by unknown assailants in East Delhi

New Delhi: A 40-year-old gym owner was shot dead allegedly by two-three unidentified men in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Agrawal.

According to a senior police official, around 8 p.m. on Friday, Agrawal was sitting in his office when two to three men entered the gym and allegedly fired four rounds of bullets at him following which the victim died on the spot as one of the bullets hit him in his head.

Police have also recovered CCTV footage of the incident. In the video, the accused persons with their faces covered can be seen entering and leaving the gym and one of them is also seen waving his weapon.

Related Articles

“Police teams are probing the incident from all angles as so far the motive behind the murder isn’t clear. The man runs a gym and a wellness centre in Preet Vihar. Police suspect the victim knew the accused persons,” said the official.

“Police teams are also questioning family members and close aides of the deceased but so far, family members have not raised any allegations against anyone,” the official added.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 December 2022 - 16:38
0 198 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button