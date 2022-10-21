Heartrending train accident in Adilabad: Woman’s head, arms severed from body

Adilabad: A woman died in a horrible train accident occurred in Adilabad district. The woman’s head and both the limbs got severed in the accident.

An elderly woman from Kranti Nagar Colony of Adilabad was crossing the railway tracks on Thursday night when the Krishna Express train going from Hyderabad to Adilabad hit her.

In this accident, the woman’s head and torso were separated and both the arms were completely severed.

Panic gripped the locals due to this horrific road accident.

The railway police immediately reached the spot and shifted the body to RIMS Hospital.

The name of the deceased woman is said to be Razia Sultana, but it has not yet been fully confirmed.