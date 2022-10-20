Crime

Husband gifts expensive phone to wife; she commits suicide for this weird reason

Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 20 October 2022 - 10:54
Wife killed herself by consuming poison after she learnt that her husband had purchased the phone under EMI scheme.

New Delhi: A woman committed suicide at MPV 14 village of Kalimela tehsil in the Malkangiri district of Odisha state after she found out that the expensive phone which her husband had gifted to her was purchased on installment.

Jyoti had married Kanhei only last year. Kanhei gifted a smartphone to his wife. As the price of the phone was high, Kanhei opted for an EMI option without Jyoti’s knowledge. She came to know about the EMI when the officials from the finance company visited the couple’s place for a signature after the final installment.

Upon learning about the EMI, Jyoti became angry because the fact that the phone she had been using was bought on EMI was not disclosed to her earlier.

A row erupted with the argument between the couple, which took an ugly turn and Jyoti suddenly consumed poison before her Husband. On seeing this Kanhei was shocked and purportedly collapsed to the ground.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital, where Jyoti was declared dead and Kanhei is still under treatment.

