Hyderabad: 10-yr-old girl who went missing from school found dead in lake; Post-mortem report released

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday, December 15 was found dead in a lake near Hyderabad.

According to the police probing the case, the doctors who conducted the postmortem have confirmed she wasn’t a victim of sexual abuse.

The girl went missing on Thursday morning soon after her father dropped her at Dammaiguda Zilla Parishad High School. She was the student of Class 4. The teacher who took attendance found the girl’s bag. However, she was nowhere to be seen in the school. Following which the family and the police were informed.

The girl’s family accused the school officials of being negligent. The CCTV footage found that the girl was walking alone towards Ambedkar Nagar Lake in Jawahar Nagar, after which she was not spotted in any subsequent recording. Her body was found in Ambedkar Nagar Lake at 10.30 am on December 16, Friday.

The inquiry is still underway.