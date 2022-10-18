Crime

Hyderabad: 30-yr-old Yousuf killed in a horrific road accident at Langar Houz

18 October 2022
Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was killed in a horrible road accident occurred at Langar Houz area of ​​Hyderabad.

Yousuf, a resident of Firstlancers, along with his friend Aslam, was going from Mehdipatnam to Attapur on a two-wheeler at one o’clock in the night.

A garbage van coming from the wrong direction hit his bike near pillar number 60.

According to Langar Houz police, Aslam and Yousuf both fell down from the bike and were seriously injured.

While Yousuf died on the spot, Aslam was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

A case was registered and the driver of the van was taken into custody.

