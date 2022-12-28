Hyderabad: 40-year-old Kaleem murdered at Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A 40 year-old-man identified as Kaleem Khan, (40)was found dead at his house at Gulshan Iqbal colony, Chandrayangutta on Tuesday.

Khan was residing at his house along with his sister for the last few days. On Tuesday evening, locals found his body in a pool of blood in the house. They alerted the police.

Telangana Today quoted ACP Falaknuma Shaikh Jahangeer as saying “Some unknown persons had stabbed the man to death and left the body in the house. We suspect some persons familiar with Kaleem might have killed him. Special teams have been formed and investigation going on.”