Hyderabad: Argument costs dear to couple; Wife Maria deliberately run over by car; dies

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a 26-year-old woman was killed by a man driving a high-end car.

The victim Maria Mir, mother of an eight-month-old girl, succumbed to injuries after she was allegedly run over deliberately.

According to sources, the woman was travelling with her husband Syed Saifuddin Javeed on December 19 on a bike near the AIG Hospitals near Gachibowli. Saifuddin’s younger brother Syed Minhajuddin and cousin, Rashad Misbahuddin were also travelling along them on another bike. They were going towards the Cable Bridge.

At AIG Hospitals turn they slowed down noticing sewage water flowing from the other side of the road. However, a fast-moving black Mercedes Benz moving splashed sewage water on them. On which they reportedly shouted at the car driver.

This didn’t go well with the car driver, who slowed down and when the two bikes moved ahead, suddenly hit Mr. Minhajuddin’s vehicle. When Mr Saifuddin Javeed tried to stop him, the driver then hit Mr Saifuddin Javeed’s bike “intentionally”. Consequently Javeed and his wife Maria both fell on the road at Hafull Kitchen Studio in Anjaiah Nagar. Maria who sustained serious injuries was then rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night.

The Raidurgam police have arrested the accused Raja Simha Reddy (26). On October 19, a case was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which was later converted to Section 302 (murder) of the IPC following Maria’s death.