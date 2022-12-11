Hyderabad dentistry student alleges physical assault after kidnap

Hyderabad: Dentistry student Vaishali, who was kidnapped in “filmi style” by about 50 men from her house on Friday a few hours before her engagement, alleged that main accused Naveen Reddy physically assaulted her.

Vaishali, who was rescued by police late Friday, said Naveen Reddy had been harassing her as she had rejected his marriage proposal.

The 24-year-old was kidnapped by Naveen Reddy and his henchmen from her house at Adibatla on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

She told media persons on Saturday that after forcibly taking her away in a car, he thrashed her indiscriminately. She said Naveen Reddy held her by her hair and inflicted repeated blows on her face.

He threatened her that if she can’t marry her, he will not allow her to marry anybody else. She said he also threatened to eliminate her parents.

Vaishali demanded that police provide protection to her family. Stating that the incident has dealt a blow to her career, she demanded an impartial probe by the police.

She denied that she had married Naveen Reddy. “On the day he is claiming the marriage took place, I was under treatment at Army dental hospital. He made me the nominee in car insurance. I have nothing to do with this. I have not signed any papers,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwath said 32 accused have been arrested for the kidnap. Police seized Thar and Bolero vehicles used for commission of offence.

The Commissioner said the police made significant progress now in this case within no time with excellent team work. “We will leave no stone unturned until the case is taken to a logical conclusion by collecting strong scientific and direct evidence. We assure the citizens that all such anti-social elements, who breach the law and order, will be cracked down with stern legal action,” he said amid public outrage over the incident.

Main accused Naveen Reddy is still at large. Police have formed special teams to arrest him and three others.

Vaishali was was kidnapped by a group of people after barging into her house at Turkayamjal in Adibatla.

The youngsters, most of them armed with sticks, stones and iron rods, entered the house and forcibly took away the dentistry student, whose engagement was scheduled later in the day.

The assailants attacked her father, relatives and neighbours, who tried to resist them. They also damaged the furniture and vehicles parked at the premises. The video of the attack went viral on social media

Naveen Reddy, who was in love with the girl and claimed to have even married her, kidnapped her after her parents were preparing for her engagement with another man.

On a complaint by the girl’s father Damodar Reddy, police registered a case of attempt to murder, kidnap, trespass and assault against Naveen Reddy and his associates.