Hyderabad: Gruesome murder at Chandrayangutta road

Hyderabad: In an appalling incident, an auto driver was found murdered on Chandrayangutta Road late last night.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Talab Katta. His body was found lying in a pool of blood on the road in the morning hours. There are many wounds on the body.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.