Hyderabad man kills step-daughter for talking over phone at night

After strangulating Yasmeen Unnisa (17) to death, Mohammed Sadiq, an autorickshaw driver, went to the police station and surrendered.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 December 2022 - 16:24
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man in Hyderabad killed his step-daughter as he was angry with her for talking to someone on mobile phone at night.

The incident occurred at Bakaram under the limits of Musheerabad police station on Saturday night.

After strangulating Yasmeen Unnisa (17) to death, Mohammed Sadiq, an autorickshaw driver, went to the police station and surrendered.

The accused told police that his daughter used to be engaged on mobile phone till late in the night and despite his warnings she did not mend her way. On Saturday night, he scolded her and in a fit of rage, throttled her to death.

Yasmeen was alone at the house. The victim’s mother Raheem Unnisa is said to be employed abroad.

Yasmeen was one of the two daughters of Raheem Unnisa from her first husband. After his death, she married Sadiq and later went to Dubai for a job.

Police have registered a case and took up investigation.

IANS
