Hyderabad: MIM corporator’s relative murdered in full public view

Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 20:18
Hyderabad: A gruesome murder took place in the old city of Hyderabad in full public view. The murder reportedly took place in MIM corporator Azam’s office at Lalita Bagh.

The unknown assailants entered the office with knives and indiscriminately attacked the corporator’s relative Mohammad Anas. The victim collapsed on the spot after being attacked with knives and sticks. He was rushed to the hospital. But Anas, who was seriously injured, died while receiving treatment at the hospital. 

As the news spread to the entire old city area, MIM workers started arriving there in large numbers.

However, the reasons for the attack are yet not known. Police registered a case and started investigation.

