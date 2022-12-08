Hyderabad: Newly-wed bride commits suicide

Hyderabad: Newlywed bride committed suicide by jumping off from building. The incident took place within the limits of Jeedimetla police station in Hyderabad.

According to the details, Ganga Prasad and 20-year-old Shailaja of Srisai Colony of Qutbullapur circle got married recently.

In the early hours of this morning, Shailaja committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the building. It is said that Shailaja took this extreme step after a quarrel between husband and wife.

Police registered a case in this regard. The police are investigating from different angles to find out whether it was a case of suicide or murder.