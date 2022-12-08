Crime

Hyderabad: Newly-wed bride commits suicide

Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 8 December 2022 - 17:16
0 176 Less than a minute
Newly-wed bride commits suicide
Newly-wed bride commits suicide

Hyderabad: Newlywed bride committed suicide by jumping off from building. The incident took place within the limits of Jeedimetla police station in Hyderabad.

According to the details, Ganga Prasad and 20-year-old Shailaja of Srisai Colony of Qutbullapur circle got married recently.

In the early hours of this morning, Shailaja committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the building. It is said that Shailaja took this extreme step after a quarrel between husband and wife.

Police registered a case in this regard. The police are investigating from different angles to find out whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

Related Articles
Tags
Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 8 December 2022 - 17:16
0 176 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button