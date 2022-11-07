Hyderabad: Woman stabbed to death by son-in-law at Shah Ali Banda

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her son-in-law in Shah Ali Banda police limits here on Sunday.

Vijayalakshmi who was in her 60s breathed her last at her house. Accused Chandragupta was shifted for treatment. He fell down on a stone and suffered a head injury as he was being prevented by the other family members.

Police told that Chandragupta’s wife woman along with the children, following frequent arguments and his behaviour, left the house and shifted to her mother’s place. He bore grudge against his mother-in-law for standing between him and his wife, and sheltering her.

Chandragupta came to Vijayalakshmi’s place near Hanuman Temple on Sunday around 3 p.m. and stabbed her with a knife he was carrying, causing severe bleeding. Vijayalakshmi succumbed to injuries.

Shah Ali Banda police booked a case of murder against Chandragupta.