IIT-Madras student found hanging in hostel room

As Steven did not reach the class on Tuesday, his classmates informed the hostel warden who informed the police and opened the door to find him hanging.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 February 2023 - 17:08
Chennai: A Master of Science student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras was found hanging in his hostel room on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as A. Steven from Navi Mumbai.

He was found hanging in his room in the Mahanadi hostel inside the campus.

His batchmates said that he was depressed for the past week. A suicide note was recovered from his room in which he had scribbled “Don’t Prosecute”.

Senior police officers reached the spot. Police said that the reason for the extreme step is not known and police were investigating the case.

IANS
