Infiltration bid foiled in J&K, one terrorist killed

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed after an infiltration bid was foiled at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, sources said on Friday.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 24 March 2023 - 12:51
Army sources said that a search operation is underway in the area.

Further details were awaited.

There has been a significant drop in ceasefire violations by Pakistan since a renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in 2021. But infiltration attempts keep on taking place from time to time.

Traditionally, the graph of infiltration is down during the winter months when snow blocks the passes, but the levels of infiltration start to rise after snow begins to melt.

