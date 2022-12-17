Javelin pierces Odisha student’s neck; removed after three-hour surgery

Bhubaneswar: In a horrific incident, a javelin pierced through the neck of a student during the annual sports meet of Agalpur Boys’ High School in Odisha’s Bolangir district on Saturday.

According to sources, Sadananda Meher, a Class IX student of the school, was standing in the playground of the high school to participate in a running competition. Before he could see, the javelin hit on his neck.

A heart wrenching incident happened as during the annual sports day in Agalpur High School a javelin hit a student without ill intention. Suddenly he was rushed to hospital.I urge CM to kindly provide him any relief fund as he comes under weak economy section @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/IkmuZ4ncOl — Suman Kumar Nanda( president bcjd balangir) (@Nanda_suman08) December 17, 2022

While practicing for the javelin throw competition, a boy had thrown the javelin which hit Sadananda, said Ambika Mahakud, headmistress of the school.

Sadananda was rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital where a team of doctors managed to save the child after a three-hour long surgery. Sadananda’s condition is now stated to be stable and he is under observation, said Prabhat Ranjan Rath, a doctor at the hospital.

Sadananda’s father Gurudeb Meher thanked the doctors for successfully conducting the surgery.

Expressing concern over the accident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier directed to provide proper treatment to the boy, stating that the expenses for the treatment will be met from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

An assistance of Rs 30,000 has been provided to the boy from the Red Cross fund.