Crime

Jilted lover kills woman on busy Kerala road

The incident occurred on the main road at Peroorkada when Sindhu was walking and Rajesh slashed her thrice with a knife.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 December 2022 - 11:49
0 181 Less than a minute
Jilted lover kills woman on busy Kerala road
Jilted lover kills woman on busy Kerala road

Thiruvananthapuram: A 46-year-old jilted lover murdered a 50-year-old woman, his partner of 12 years, on a busy road here on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the main road at Peroorkada when Sindhu was walking and Rajesh slashed her thrice with a knife.

Though Sindhu was rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Rajesh was taken into police custody where he confessed to the crime and said the two were in a relationship for the past 12 years but of late, she had drifted away from him.

Related Articles

The accused runs a juice shop in the capital city suburbs.

A police probe has been launched.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 December 2022 - 11:49
0 181 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button