Crime

Jilted lover stabs engineering student to death in Bengaluru college

The deceased was identified as Layasmitha, while the accused, Pavan Kalyan also stabbed himself after the crime. He had been rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be serious.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 January 2023 - 17:31
0 220 Less than a minute
Jilted lover stabs engineering student to death in Bengaluru college
Jilted lover stabs engineering student to death in Bengaluru college

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a jilted lover stabbed an engineering student to death in the college premises on Monday for rejecting his romantic proposal, police said.

The deceased was identified as Layasmitha, while the accused, Pavan Kalyan also stabbed himself after the crime. He had been rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be serious.

The incident occurred at the Presidency University College in Itgalur near Rajankunte.

Layasmitha had flatly refused Pawan Kalyan’s proposal, and the enraged youth barged into the college campus and attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the neck. After this, he turned the knife on himself, police said.

Related Articles

Rajanukunte police have rushed to the spot and launched investigations.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 January 2023 - 17:31
0 220 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button