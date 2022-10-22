Crime

Kerala: 23-yr-old woman found dead in house, throat slit

A person suspected to be behind the murder was wearing a mask over his head and was allegedly spotted in the locality, said locals.

Muttabi Ali Khan 22 October 2022
Kerala: 23-yr-old woman found dead in house, throat slit. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: In a case of a suspected murder, a 23-year-old woman’s throat was allegedly slit while she was alone at her house in Kannur, the hometown of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Saturday.

The incident came to light when the family members of the woman identified as Vishnu Priya had returned from attending a funeral nearby their house. They were shocked to find Vishnu, who works at a local medical laboratory, lying in a pool of blood.

The police was alerted and have launched a probe into the matter.

