Kerala woman dies by suicide after son held with MDMA

According to police, prima facie, it appears that Gracy Clement took the extreme step after her 25-year-old son Shine Clement was arrested for possessing four grams of MDMA on Friday evening.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 21 January 2023 - 13:03
Thiruvananthapuram: A 55-year-old woman died by suicide on Saturday after her son was arrested with a synthetic drug MDMA.

Gracy was distraught on learning about it.

This morning, the woman was found hanging and though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe undertaken.

