Crime

K’taka Shocker: Father hammers 3 children to death before committing suicide

The deceased children have been identified as Sharavani (8), Shreyas (6) and Srusthi (4), while their father has been identified as Fakirappa Madara, who ended his life after killing his three children.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 February 2023 - 12:02
0 181 Less than a minute
K'taka Shocker: Father hammers 3 children to death before committing suicide
K'taka Shocker: Father hammers 3 children to death before committing suicide

Dharwad (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a father hammered his three children to death before taking his own life at Sulla village in Dharwad district on Wednesday.

The deceased children have been identified as Sharavani (8), Shreyas (6) and Srusthi (4), while their father has been identified as Fakirappa Madara, who ended his life after killing his three children.

According to the police, Madara had also brutally attacked his wife Mudakavva, who has been admitted to the KIMS hospital in Dharwad where her condition is stated to be critical.

The accused had attacked his children when they were asleep. The reason for the attack and the subsequent extreme step taken by Madar is yet to be ascertained.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 February 2023 - 12:02
0 181 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button