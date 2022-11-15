Crime

K’taka student kidnapped, assaulted for talking to college girl; 2 held

The arrested were identified as Mohammad Ghouse, a resident of Talawara Oni in Keshwapur and Sohail, a resident of Shabarinagar.

Hubballi (Karnataka): Two people were arrested on Tuesday on the charges of kidnapping and assaulting a boy for talking to a college girl here.

The arrested were identified as Mohammad Ghouse, a resident of Talawara Oni in Keshwapur and Sohail, a resident of Shabarinagar. The other two accused Prateek and Sourabh have managed to escape and police have launched a manhunt for them.

On November 9, the accused raised objection over the boy talking to a girl student of a private college located near Akshaya Park in Hubballi which lead to a quarrel. The accused kidnapped the boy and assaulted him near Kusugal Road.

The victim complained about the matter to the Gokul Road police after which police swung into action and arrested the accused.

Details are awaited.

