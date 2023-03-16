Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held in Goa

Panaji: An active member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested in Goa in a joint operation by the Goa and Rajasthan Police personnel, police said on Thursday.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said that Panaji Town Police station and Sardarpura Police station (Rajasthan) personnel nabbed wanted criminal Pavan Solanki, a native of Mandor in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

“He is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and was absconding after commission of crime which is registered in Sardarpura Police Station, Jodhpur,” he said.

The SP said that on March 4, the accused, along with his associates, wearing face masks, entered the office of Jesaram, who works as a collection agent, in Jodhpur, tied his hands, assaulted him and robbed lakhs of rupees from his office and fled.

“Accused was taken by Sardarpura police for further investigation,” Valsan said.