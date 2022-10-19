Crime

Maha: 3 killed in RCF Raigad factory accident

The incident occurred at the RCF's factory in Thal, Alibaug during the work of installation of an air-conditioning system, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 20:15
0 199 Less than a minute
Maha: 3 killed in RCF Raigad factory accident
Two killed in second accident at Andhra sugar factory in 10 days

Raigad: At least three persons were killed and three others injured in an accident at the public sector Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers (RCF) plant here on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at the RCF’s factory in Thal, Alibaug during the work of installation of an air-conditioning system, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.

“The accident took place while the workers were installing the air-conditioning system. The situation is normal now. The plant is also working as usual,” Gharge told IANS from the accident site.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and the police have launched preliminary investigations into the incident even as senior officials rushed to the plant premises.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 20:15
0 199 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button