Crime

Man arrested for smoking in IndiGo flight

Bengaluru: The airport authorities at the KempeGowda International Airport at Bengaluru have arrested a passenger on charges of smoking in the toilet on an IndiGo flight, sources said on Saturday.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 18 March 2023 - 14:28
0 175 1 minute read
Man arrested for smoking in IndiGo flight
Man arrested for smoking in IndiGo flight

Bengaluru: The airport authorities at the KempeGowda International Airport at Bengaluru have arrested a passenger on charges of smoking in the toilet on an IndiGo flight, sources said on Saturday.

According to the airport police, the arrested person has been identified as Shehari Choudari, and he committed the act while travelling from Assam to Bengaluru on 6E 716 Indigo flight.

The accused passenger had smoked in the toilet while the flight was in the air endangering the safety of other passengers. The crew of the flight noticed the smell in the toilet and reported it to the authorities.

He was taken into custody as soon as he got down at the Bengaluru airport. The incident had taken place at 1.30 a.m. on Friday, according to sources. The airport police have taken up investigation in this regard.

Related Articles

In the first week of March, a 24-year-old woman was caught smoking in the toilet on an IndiGo flight from Kolkata. She was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru and was later released on bail.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 18 March 2023 - 14:28
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button