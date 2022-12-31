Crime

Man arrested in Gujarat for repeatedly raping minor, impregnating her

Keshod Police Inspector D.B. Koli told IANS that the 55-year-old accused Karsan alias Babu Malmer was arrested on Friday evening and will be produced before a court on Saturday.

Junagadh (Gujarat): Police in Gujarat’s Junagadh have arrested a man for repeatedly raping a minor and impregnating her.

The incident came to light only on Thursday, when the 16-year-old victim complained of stomach ache and was taken to the hospital.

Koli said when the doctor diagnosed her, the victim was found to be pregnant and also gave birth to a baby girl.

In their criminal complaint with the Keshod Police station, the girl’s parents stated that the accused raped her for the first time some nine to 10 months ago and threatened to kill her and the family if she anyone about it.

Taking advantage of that, he then proceeded to rape her repeatedly.

Koli added that an investigation is currently underway and the accused will also undergo a medical examination.

