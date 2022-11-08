Man beats 2-year-old son to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man beat his 2-year-old son to death in Hyderabad on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm, on November 7, when Sudhakar, in an inebriated state, severely assaulted the boy, Jeevan, for crying. The boy succumbed to injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by boy’s mother Divya, officials at the Neredmet police station filed a case and arrested the accused.

Divya and Sudhakar got married in 2019 and had a two-year-old son. The couple was employed as watchmen in SSB Apartment in Neredmet’s JJ Nagar.

Neredmet police registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.