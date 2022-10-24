Man booked in UP for kidnapping, converting women

Barabanki: A man in Uttar Pradesh has lodged an FIR against his neighbour accusing THE LATTER of eloping with his wife and forcing her to change religion.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Asandra, Nitesh Srivastava, said that they received a complaint from one Sunil Kumar alleging that his wife had eloped with his neighbour Sohail Khan and is missing from October 19.

He also said in the complaint to the police that he suspects that Sohail was forcing his wife to change her religion.

Sunil, in his FIR, stated that he was informed by some villagers that she was last seen while being taken to a ‘mazaar’ by Sohail.

Police said an FIR under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act has been lodged along with kidnapping a woman to compel her for marriage.

In the past too, Sunil had alleged that his wife was kidnapped and abducted by Sohail on September 17, but he got timely information and intervened hence was able to save his wife.

Sunil further alleged on October 19 when he returned from work, he could not find his wife. He called her parents and also his other relatives but found no trace of her.

Thereafter, on October 22, he lodged the case.

The SHO said that efforts are on to trace the accused and the woman.