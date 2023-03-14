Man found dead in Oyo hotel in South Delhi

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man has been found dead inside a OYO hotel room in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, said an official on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul, a resident of Dakshinpuri Extension, Pushpa Bahawan.

The official said that he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in room number 101 on the second floor of the hotel in Surya Enclave late Sunday night.

According to police, a police control room call regarding the hanging of a man was received in Neb Sarai police station.

“On March 11, the deceased had also stayed at this hotel with one Sourav and had checked-out the hotel in the morning of March 12. However, later on that day, he had again checked into the said hotel at about 5 p.m. and was staying alone,” said a senior police official.

“The relatives of the deceased were informed and the crime team inspected and the dead body was preserved at the mortuary, AIIMS hospital for conducting proceedings under section 174 CrPC,” said the official.

During checking of the CCTV, it was revealed that one person in police uniform had entered the said hotel.

“On enquiry from the staff of OYO, they said that the said police personnel was staying with one woman at room no. 206. On checking, one woman and one man, namely Nabab Singh, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Mandoli were found,” said the official.

The man was in Delhi Police uniform and introduced himself as Constable Nabab posted in Jyoti Nagar police station.

“On enquiry from him, he failed to produce any I-card and further failed to disclose his PIS No. On this, it was revealed that aforesaid Nabab Singh was found impersonating constable of Delhi Police and was actually a Civil Defence volunteer of Shahdara District. A case of impersonation has been registered against him,” said the official.