Crime

Man found dead inside house in Delhi’s Mehrauli

Giri was staying along with two persons, Pintoo and Lalit, in ward no 3, Radha Krishna apartment in Mehrauli.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 11:36
0 175 1 minute read
Man found dead inside house in Delhi's Mehrauli
Man found dead inside house in Delhi's Mehrauli

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was found dead inside his home in South Delhis Mehrauli area, an official said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Moolchand Giri, who worked at the CNG Pump in CGO Complex.

Giri was staying along with two persons, Pintoo and Lalit, in ward no 3, Radha Krishna apartment in Mehrauli.

“At around 5.45 p.m. on Monday, when Pintoo returned back from work he found the door locked from outside. On going inside, he found that Giri was lying dead with a head injury. However, Lalit was not present at the home,” said a senior police official.

Related Articles

“Pintoo made a police control room (PCR) call following which a police team rushed to the spot. The crime team was called for the inspection. A case of murder has been registered at Mehrauli police station and Further investigation is in progress,” said the official.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 11:36
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button