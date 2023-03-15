Crime

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

According to police, a police control room call was received at 4.30 a.m. regarding an accident near Wazirabad flyover following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 March 2023 - 16:30
0 181 1 minute read
Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi
Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

New Delhi: A man, aged around 25 years, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in North Delhi near Wazirabad flyover on Wednesday, an official said.

According to police, a police control room call was received at 4.30 a.m. regarding an accident near Wazirabad flyover following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The injured man was admitted to Loknayak Hospital by CATS ambulance. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctor,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

“A case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wazirabad police station and investigation has been initiated to identify the deceased and the offending vehicle,” said the official.

Related Articles

“Police team tasked with the investigation is collecting footage from the CCTV cameras installed in and near the scene of crime to identify the offending vehicle, its driver and to establish the sequence of events that led to the accident,” the official added.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 March 2023 - 16:30
0 181 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button