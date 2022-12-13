Crime

Man kills father, stuffs chopped body in uncovered borewell in K’taka

Fifty-year-old Parashuram used to come home every day in an inebriated state and thrash his son Vittal (20), the police said.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 13:04
0 187 Less than a minute
Man kills father, stuffs chopped body in uncovered borewell in K'taka
Man kills father, stuffs chopped body in uncovered borewell in K'taka

Bagalkot: A man killed his father and stuffed his body in an uncovered borewell after chopping it into 30 pieces in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district, police said on Tuesday.

Fifty-year-old Parashuram used to come home every day in an inebriated state and thrash his son Vittal (20), the police said.

On December 6, Parashuram argued with Vittal, during which the latter, in a fit of rage, killed him with an iron rod. Then, Vittal chopped Parshuram’s body and stuffed it in the borewell.

After foul smell emanated from the borewell, locals informed the police which questioned Vittal, suspecting his role.

Related Articles

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

The police have sent body pieces collected from borewell for post-mortem.

Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 13:04
0 187 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button