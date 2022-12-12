Man shot at by group of men in South Delhi

New Delhi: A 49-year-old man was shot at by a group of people in South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area, said an official on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night. The injured has been identified as Suresh Chand, a resident of Dakshinpuri, who was treated at Batra hospital and later sent to home after the treatment.

According to a senior police official, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an information regarding a man admitted with gunshot wound and medico-legal case from Batra Hospital was received following which a police team was dispatched.

“During enquiry, a statement of Suresh Chand was recorded. The victim alleged that on December 11, at about 9:30 p.m, when he was returning home after attending a death ritual in B Block of Dakshinpuri, he saw a stampede of about 5-6 boys or more near his home and also heard a gunshot noise,” said the official

After a few minutes, Chand also realised that he got shot in his left thigh .

“At once his son, Lalit, took him to Batra Hospital where he got treatment. The victim can identify the alleged persons. A case under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act is being registered,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south).

“The victim denied having any dispute with anyone. The search of alleged persons is going on,” Chowdhary added.