Man strangles girlfriend after heated argument over Rs 5,000

New Delhi: The Delhi police have arrested a man who strangled his girlfriend in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi. The police have also recovered two mobile phones of the woman from the possession of the accused.

The accused has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Madanpur Khadar. The police said that he is married and was having an extra-marital affair with the victim.

According to a senior police official, on November 11, information was received at 2.51 p.m. about a woman lying in a room in Madanpur Khadar.

A police team reached the spot and broke through the gate. There was no external injury visible on the body of the 22-year-old woman identified as Gulshana.

“On initial enquiry it was revealed that one Rahul was living as a tenant from the last 20 to 22 days. The family of Rahul was also living in Madanpur Khadar. During enquiry, the brother of the accused, Parveen was called to verify the facts,” said the official.

“Rahul’s brother told the police that Gulshana was in a relationship with Rahul and she was living separately from her husband. The crime and FSL teams were called to inspect the scene of the crime,” said the official.

As per the autopsy at AIIMS, the woman was strangled to death.

“Rahul was apprehended on November 16 from Aali jungle area and on interrogation, he revealed that he had an extra-marital affair with Gulshana. She used to visit his room with her daughter occasionally,” said the official.

The accused suspected that she was having an affair with another man.

“On November 10, Gulshana and Rahul had a heated argument over Rs 5,000. Thereafter, he strangled her with her chunni. After killing her, he fled from the spot with the victim’s daughter,” said the official.